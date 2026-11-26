Thanksgiving brings travel, and for many families, that means filling up at the gas station before heading out to see loved ones.

One gas station in Stockton is hoping to make that trip a little less costly.

Ernie Giannecchini has lowered gas prices at his general store several times throughout the year, including on his birthday in June. This Thanksgiving, he wants to give another big "thank you" to his loyal customers.

"That's 30 cents cheaper from my side of town, so I'm gonna come to Ernie's," Liz Owens, who lives in south Stockton, said.

Owens wanted to fill up her car before school starts back up next week.

"I always do the calculations, and if it's $10 or $20 savings, that's more food I can put on the table for the kids," Owens said.

Gas prices in California average $5.38 a gallon, according to AAA. At Ernie's, it's $4.69 with cash. Giannecchini said that's the lowest price from Sacramento to Fresno.

"We all need it across the United States, but especially here in California," Giannecchini said.

CBS News Sacramento spoke with Giannecchini last Thanksgiving when he did the same thing, hoping to keep prices low through Christmas and the New Year. This year, his reason remains the same.

"I like to give back to the customers that are so loyal to me and this is just a little bit of appreciation by bringing the prices down," Giannecchini said.

While Ernie's General Store was closed on Thanksgiving, Giannecchini still let customers inside, including Elias Rodriguez, who got a text from his wife saying she needed sugar to make conchas, a Mexican sweet bread.

"Just driving by and I just stopped by Ernie," Rodriguez said. "He has all kinds of stuff. So, he was closed, but luckily he opened the door for me. Yeah, man, I really appreciate what he did."

Rodriguez stressed the importance of supporting local businesses and said this wasn't the first time Giannecchini had done this for him.

Ernie's General Store has been around for 48 years. For Giannecchini and his customers, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what they're thankful for.

"I'm thankful for just being able to have good health up to this age," Giannecchini said. "And that's the most important thing, but also for loyal customers and loyal people, actually my employees that do a good job in the deli, especially, and up front at the cash registers, trying to be friendly to people. Mainly thankful for having the blessings of God and being able to recognize them."

Giannecchini had a Thanksgiving dinner of his own to get to at his niece's home in Modesto. While he closed up his general store, his gas pumps remain open 24/7.

He said he may lower prices even further next week.