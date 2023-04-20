Stockton homicide detectives investigating death of badly beaten man

STOCKTON — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in Stockton Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by the Stockton Police Department, officers received the report of a person down in the 200 Block of N Sutter Street in Stockton at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man with injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma.

Medical personnel came to the aid of the man, but couldn't revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The police have not yet released the identity of the man.

At this time, there is no information about any suspects or a possible motive for the attack. However, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.