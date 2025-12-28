Watch CBS News
Man dies, 3 wounded in Stockton shooting near People's Market

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A man died and three people were wounded in a shooting in Stockton Sunday evening, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near People's Market on Country Club Road, near Franklin Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. 

Deputies said there were four victims, three men and one woman. One man was pronounced dead and the other three victims were taken to or self-transported to the hospital, deputies said. 

The conditions of the three victims are not known. 

No suspect or motive information was available. The scene was still active as of about 10:45 p.m.

