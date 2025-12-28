Man dies, 3 wounded in Stockton shooting near People's Market

A man died and three people were wounded in a shooting in Stockton Sunday evening, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near People's Market on Country Club Road, near Franklin Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said there were four victims, three men and one woman. One man was pronounced dead and the other three victims were taken to or self-transported to the hospital, deputies said.

The conditions of the three victims are not known.

No suspect or motive information was available. The scene was still active as of about 10:45 p.m.