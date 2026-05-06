Man convicted in 2024 Stockton shooting that left family member dead

A man was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting of a family member in Stockton in late 2024, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Kenneth Mejia, 23, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting that killed 46-year-old Raymond Rodriguez on Nov. 9, 2024, in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Aurora Street.

Prosecutors said Mejia was taunting two of his relatives, both under 12 years old. Mejia swerved his vehicle toward them as they rode their bikes home.

The children's father then went to Mejia's home to confront him. This is when prosecutors said Mejia opened fire. Rodriguez was struck three times, including twice as he tried to run away. He died at the scene.

Mejia then fired shots into an occupied vehicle, where prosecutors said bullets narrowly missed a person inside.

Prosecutors said a jury rejected Mejia's claims of self-defense.

He faces 40 years to life, plus 11 years, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.