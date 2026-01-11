Watch CBS News
Crash on Navy Drive in Stockton leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
An investigation is underway in Stockton after a crash left a man dead and three people injured Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Navy Drive and Fresno Avenue.

Police said one vehicle was involved. Inside the vehicle were four people, and the driver died at the scene, police said. 

A man, a woman and a boy were taken to the hospital. Their latest condition was unknown.

Navy Drive was closed between Fresno Avenue and Tillie Lewis Drive for the investigation. 

