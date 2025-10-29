Child dies days after Stockton crash on Pacific Avenue, police say

A child involved in a crash last week in Stockton has died from their injuries, authorities said.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 near Pacific Avenue and Northbank Court.

Responding officers found that two cars were involved in a crash, one driven by a 25-year-old man and the other by a 42-year-old woman. A five-year-old boy was also a passenger in the woman's car, police said.

First responders took the boy to the hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Stockton police revealed that the boy had died. According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the agency handling the death investigation, the boy died on Oct. 26.

Neither driver was seriously hurt in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation, Stockton police said.