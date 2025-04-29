City of Stockton considers more regulations on street vendors

STOCKTON — The City of Stockton is considering more regulations on street vendors: no canopies, no generators, and no more vending in parks.

The city says their parks and green spaces are rare and finite, so they want to keep them that way.

On any given weekday at Angel Cruz Park in north Stockton, street food vendors and trucks line the area. For a lot of them, this is how they make ends meet.

"They're preserving their culture. They're sharing it, and this is their livelihood," said Jaelyn Sanidad a programs coordinator for Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities, or EMAC, in Stockton.

Sanidada and Alyssa Leiva are advocates for street vendors, but see the new regulations the city of Stockton is trying to bring forward.

"Some of the concerns we want to address are transparency and who you are implementing these regulations on," said Leiva, community organizer for Stockton Stands.

The city wants to align with state law but also watch over the parks, public spaces and sidewalks where street vendors typically are.

On Tuesday night, the city council debated banning canopies for street vending and removing vendors completely from public parks, citing environmental concerns.

"It's a green space. It should be for everyone, not just those who live around it," Levia said.

"They want to frame this as safety and public health, but safety and public health for who?" Sanidad said.

The city also wants to add public property use fees when licenses are issued.

Sanidad said that these regulations are going to make it harder for vendors to sell but also bring up more issues like language barriers and run-ins with enforcement.

"They came to this country because they were forced to, and they want to provide for their families," she said.

Advocates hope the council can reconsider the regulations but also see the positive impact the street vendors of Stockton bring to the city's bottom line.

To sell on the streets in California, you do need a license. For each violation, penalties go up from $100 for a first violation of your license, all the way up to $1,000.