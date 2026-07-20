Campaign consultant for Stockton City Council races stabbed while sitting at bus stop

A consultant working on two Stockton City Council races was stabbed while waiting for the bus on Thursday, Vice Mayor Jason Lee said on Monday.

On July 16, around 6 p.m., a 54-year-old man was approached while sitting at a bus stop on South Commerce Street and accused of being "nosey," according to Stockton police. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked him.

In a statement, Lee's office said the victim was stabbed in the arm and that his hand was wounded while defending himself. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening and that he was taken to the hospital.

"This isn't about politics—it's about people. Every Stockton resident deserves to feel safe waiting at a bus stop, walking to work, volunteering in their community, or simply living their daily lives without fear of becoming the next victim of violent crime. The safety of our neighborhoods must come before politics," Lee said.

Stockton police said a suspect was found and arrested. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Domenique Whitfield and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee's office did not identify the victim but said he was working with the campaigns of Tamica Small and Desiree Lynch, who are running for city council seats.