Stockton church hosts fundraiser to reopen local school

The City of Stockton has been working to revitalize Main Street. To help, a local church hosted a bazaar to raise funds that go directly into the community.

"It's a small community, but a really hardworking one," Saint Gertrude Summer Festival organizer Monica Mercado said.

This all happened Sunday in the courtyard of Saint Gertrude's Catholic Church.

Vendors and organizers had one goal in mind: raise enough money to do their part in revitalizing Main Street on the east side of the city.

"I know a building that looks really nice for the community will always bring the community back," Mercado continued. "We're just trying to throw a rock in there to try to say we could save our church and bring it back to how it used to be."

But that's not all they're doing. The weekend-long event was meant to build community, repair the church, and reopen a much-needed school.

"They want to get the school going again," Vendor Jose Lara explained. "We got to get the kitchen back up to be able to bring in the children and help them learn."

The school has been closed for more than two decades. With few options locally on the east side of town, they say the repairs are essential to this community and the next generation.

"It's very important because there's not a lot to do around here and it's good to have a place where they can come and they feel safe," Lara shared.

On top of raising money for a good cause, the church says it's an event to bring the community back together.

"We use it a lot and we want to keep up," Vendor Rafael Murillo explained. "This is a way of also being able to manage and acquire, not only that but just to give to the community so they can come and enjoy it too."

"When you're doing something from the heart, you can't mess up. You really can't," Mercado continued.

Event organizers say they'll need to raise nearly $200,000 to make the necessary repairs to their building and reopen the school.