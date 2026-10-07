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Stockton lottery player wins $5 million on Scratchers ticket

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Stockton lottery player is $5 million richer after hitting the top prize on a Scratchers ticket.

Jose Ponce Flores won $5 million playing $5,000,000 Superstar, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron on East Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Other recent Scratchers wins highlighted by the California Lottery include a player in Los Gatos who won $5 million on a 100X The Cash ticket, and a Lynwood player who won $10 million playing 7's.

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