Stockton lottery player wins $5 million on Scratchers ticket

A Stockton lottery player is $5 million richer after hitting the top prize on a Scratchers ticket.

Jose Ponce Flores won $5 million playing $5,000,000 Superstar, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron on East Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Other recent Scratchers wins highlighted by the California Lottery include a player in Los Gatos who won $5 million on a 100X The Cash ticket, and a Lynwood player who won $10 million playing 7's.