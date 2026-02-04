Stockton Chamber of Commerce looking for new volunteer board members

The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce wants people to know "Stockton's open for business" and is seeking new volunteer leaders for its board of directors.

The chamber, in its 125th year, is now accepting applications for five new members on its board, which is something they do annually.

"We're looking for people that really want to make the community and the business community better here in Stockton," said Timm Qunn, CEO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce.

Quinn said to have a great community, you need a great business community, and vice versa. He said if businesses are doing well, there are jobs, people will want to move to Stockton, the tax revenue is better, and that it makes the community a better place.

"We want people to come and really make a difference and want to get involved in our different programs and really make our programming and help the businesses here in Stockton just really efficient in all that we do," Quinn said.

Despite a negative perception from the outside, Quinn, a fourth-generation Stocktonian, is proud of his community and said there are a lot of great people and businesses to highlight.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows Stockton's here," Quinn said. "Stockton's open for business and we're excited for everyone to come here and see what we got."

The chamber also aims to provide opportunities for businesses in the city to grow. Lorie Liddicoat, the chamber's executive board vice president, started her small business, Liddicoat CRE, last year. She said she is thankful for the support the chamber has given her.

"It's everything. That's what networking is, and I think the way the world is right now, that we're strength in numbers," Liddicoat said. "And if we do positive in the good way and come together in a good way, we actually bring the community up."

Quinn said the position would help improve the business community and the community as a whole by getting positive stories out, "focusing on these great businesses here in town," and getting more people to come and invest in Stockton.

Quinn's goal is also to see chamber membership grow. He said the more members they have, the more they can help to be successful and the better their community will be.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 1.