Stockton career technical education programs saw massive cuts, bill aims to fix state funding issue

The Stockton Unified School District has a massive Career Technical Education (CTE) program to prepare students for the modern workforce, and they utilize state-funding to build new facilities like a barn a few years back so students can raise animals.

But in 2025, the program saw a huge cut in its funding, which helps especially in renovating facilities.

Nathan Haley leads Stockton Unified's CTE with 50 different programs at 10 different high schools, ranging from construction to agriculture to auto repairs to health science and media.

"Usually when people think of career technical education, they think of traditional trades, so like auto mechanics, auto body repair, construction, welding, and we still have those programs," Haley said. "And they are thriving. But we also explore a lot of upcoming careers and looking at the workforce of the future, so like software development and engineering."

Haley says the program saw a loss of $653,312 in funding between 2024 and 2025, and that it affects access to career-connected learning experiences.

"This year, while we did see a decrease in funding, it's not that we're not able to sustain our programs, but we always look for ways in which we can expand them and make them more relevant," Haley said.

That's where Assembly Bill 1590, recently presented by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom, comes in. Her office says almost $120 million in state-approved career technical education funding has gone unallocated.

"That's problematic because we know that our schools are struggling to implement and to bring back career technical education," Assemblymember Ransom said. "They're looking to modernize their programs, and we really need to leave it all on the field for our kids if we want to give our kids a chance to compete."

The bill would require the superintendent of public instruction, in consultation with the State Board of Education, to revise the CTE Incentive Grant allocation formula, with the hopes of getting the money to the career tech ed programs throughout the state, including Stockton.

"We have to make sure that our schools are ready and able," Assemblymember Ransom said. "That means that they need infrastructure for career technical education, they need curriculum for career technical education, all of those things that it takes to make sure that when kids graduate, those who are not going straight to college, we really want to give them a chance."

Haley also says that 82% of students in the district are "socioeconomically disadvantaged," stressing the importance of a program like CTE to give students access to networking and real-world opportunities to help set them up for success after graduating high school.

"I really see the impact of our programs in our district," Haley said. "For one, it really is empowering for students to be able to see themselves in any different career that they might be interested in and to start putting together that network that helps them to get there."

Haley also told CBS News Sacramento that they sent almost 400 students to state and national conferences last year with career tech student organizations, including the Future Farmers of America. They want to send even more students, and he says more funding would help with that.