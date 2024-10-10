Stockton's Gabe Flores headlines Nightmare in the Arena boxing event at Adventist Health Arena

STOCKTON — Like many cities around the country, the city of Stockton, California certainly has its challenges. However, one local professional boxer is shining a bright light on what a lot of Stocktonians are proud of.

This weekend's Nightmare in the Arena boxing event will be held at Adventist Health, right in the heart of Stockton.

For professional boxer Gabe Flores, Jr., who was born and raised in Stockton, boxing is now his avenue to inspire his community.

"Growing up, I don't remember there being a fight in Stockton I could relate to, or any sporting event," said Flores, a lightweight. "Closest thing was the Friday night football in high school."

Now trying to make a change, Flores and his team are helping put on 10 fights at Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12. All of this is to not only showcase his skills in the ring but to inspire others outside of it.

"If I'm that person to anybody, I would love to show face and talk to them," he said. "It would give them the motivation and see that they can do whatever they want."

It was at Cesar Chavez High School where Flores first felt that grit to show what he was made of. For him, walking through the hallways, he felt he was meant to do something bigger than himself.

We followed Flores back to Cesar Chavez High, where he handed out dozens of tickets.

"I'm glad I'm in a position to [give back]," he said.

Although Flores graduated from high school six years ago, he still keeps in touch with his roots and brings what he's learned into the ring.

"Everything translates into my fights," Flores said. "It's all about going through the fire and how you respond to it, and that's why I am where I'm at today."

Tickets are on sale for the event.

Flores said that after the fight, he'll also have a training camp for the youth to join in and work out with him.