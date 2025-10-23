Stockton bicyclist deaths see major decrease amid multiple city street projects

Stockton topped a list that considers it the most dangerous city in the U.S. for cyclists, but officials say they're seeing major success in turning that statistic around.

Deacon Stephen Bentley has been the director at Helping Urban Bicyclists in Downtown Stockton for 10 years.

As a cyclist himself, he's seen many changes on Stockton roads.

One of them is not a change he'd like to see.

"If there's someone who has had a deadly encounter on the bicycle, we will put up a white bicycle in its place, just to identify that this is where a person passed," Bentley shared.

A new study from the Journal of Consumer Research used data from 2023 showing the rate of cyclist deaths in Stockton was more than six times the national average.

According to the Stockton Police Department, there were 25 total traffic fatalities in 2023. Five of those involved cyclists, which that year made up 20% of all traffic deaths in the city.

The next year, they saw the same statistic. Of the 32 total fatalities, five also involved cyclists.

However, this year to date is a different story, with 13 fatalities and zero involving cyclists.

Bentley has taken notice.

"Having a dedicated space for riders makes it much easier and much better for the riders' experience," he said. "Overall, the program has been working very well and I've seen that many of the riders are beginning to use it with a little bit more confidence, a bit more care and the drivers themselves have been acknowledging the space for them as well."

That program is a $6.5 million investment for the citywide bicycle-pedestrian connectivity project that is already underway. It's adding lighting, sidewalks and protected bike paths.

"We're committed to building a city where everyone — whether they drive, walk, or ride — can travel safely," Mayor Christina Fugazi said in a statement.

Stockton police have also pointed to increased staffing levels within their traffic unit. More officers are targeting specific areas that are at higher risk of crashes.

"Just making the difference on the road has made a considerable difference," Bentley continued. "I'm not sure where else they might do, but if there's anything that makes the rider much more comfortable on the road, and whatever we can do to support them, I think that's best."

There is more work in progress with safer streets just one block away.

There is another project in the works called the vision zero action plan, with the goal of reaching zero traffic deaths citywide.

The city says they are currently in the last phase, which is getting public comment on the draft.

They're holding a workshop where people can share their ideas on Oct. 28.