Stockton police arrest suspect in February shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

An arrest was made in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded in Stockton in February, police said on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 21, around 7:35 p.m., in the area of Bancroft Way and Rion Way. Police said a 21-year-old died in the shooting, and a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were wounded.

On Tuesday, police said they identified 22-year-old Davis Bautista as a suspect. A homicide charge and an attempted homicide charge were filed against Bautista, who is in custody on an unrelated case.

Daniel Bautista was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 21, 2026, in Stockton, police said. Stockton Police Department

Jail records show other charges Bautista faces are felony threat crime with intent to terrorize, vehicle theft and a parole violation.