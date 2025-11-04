Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi to start ad-hoc committee investigating Vice Mayor Jason Lee

Ahead of Stockton's City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi held a press conference over concerns about Vice Mayor Jason Lee.

Mayor Fugazi said she's starting an impartial ad-hoc committee to gather facts and examine evidence to hold Vice Mayor Lee accountable.

"Recent events and escalating rhetoric have made it necessary to reaffirm a simple truth: Stockton's government must operate with integrity, transparency, and respect for the law," Mayor Fugazi said. "I have worked in good faith for months to maintain professionalism and cooperation within the Council, despite repeated provocations and public attacks from the vice mayor."

Fugazi said there have been "serious concerns" with Lee's involvement in a proposal of a nonprofit he founded, allegedly asking for $58 million in public funds. She said there are other concerns that the committee will look into, including allegations of bringing camera crews into city hall to film reality-style promotional content without getting approval, reportedly creating a hostile work environment, allegedly verbally abusing staff, and alleged efforts to steer contracts or city resources toward personal associates, with questions about where his primary residency is in Stockton or in the Los Angeles area.

"Make no mistake, Stockton will not be exploited for anyone's personal agenda or network of associates," Fugazi said. "Not now. Not ever. Our city deserves accountability, stability, and a government focused on the real work: public safety, economic growth, youth investment, and ensuring our neighborhoods and businesses thrive."

Fugazi said she was also hurt by comments on social media by Lee directed toward her family.

"Probably the most hurtful thing is pulling my family into this," Fugazi said. "My family is not mayor. My 4-year-old goddaughter is not mayor. To have her being subjected to somebody's claim of me or negative comments about me, leave her out of this. And let's take it one step further. A bullet did go through my house. I have gotten threats. I need to keep my family safe. I have to keep my family safe, and this only exacerbates it."

Fugazi said the review of Lee will be conducted in accordance with the law and that if wrongdoing occurred, it will be addressed. If it did not find any wrongdoing, then she said clarity and closure would serve the public interest.

"I will not continue to be disrespected," Fugazi said. "I will not continue to be underminded. I will not continue having my integrity questioned and putting my family, even children, even sexual and racial undertones and overtones put out publicly. I cannot allow that anymore. The focus needs to be on the people of Stockton, each and every one of them, and not about all of this political drama that is unfolding, unfortunately, on social media."

Lee declined an interview after Fugazi's press conference, but he said he'll be sending out a press release.

Stockton resident Gabby Gonzalez supported Lee during a public comment period of the city council meeting, talking about a Stockton Record article.

"If it weren't for the people of Stockton and for the work of Vice Mayor Jason Lee, she wouldn't even be sitting there today," Gonzalez said. "We are tired of the corruption, we are tired of the games, and tired of the lack of accountability. Stockton deserves better. We deserve leadership that faces the truth, not hides from it."

Fugazi also addressed this in her press conference:

"The facts are there," Fugazi said. "My reports are all online. They are registered with the Secretary of State. They are also here at the city clerk's office. They can be pulled at any time. I reported that I received a donation. I also reported that I returned a donation and I have not been on a decision regarding a BHCIP grant for this individual, it has not occurred."

Fugazi also moved Lee to a different seat in Tuesday's city council meeting because she said she doesn't feel safe around him. However, right before the meeting started, Lee's seat was placed back next to the mayor's as they sat next to one another throughout the duration of the meeting.