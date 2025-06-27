Stockton 99 Speedway pushing through after $20,000 worth of equipment stolen from track

STOCKTON -- It was another typical Thursday night at Stockton 99 Speedway.

Danica Noceti and her team locked up for the day and went home. The next morning, they returned to a track completely ransacked.

"Unfortunately, we were vandalized and burglarized," Noceti shared. "They broke into three of our major operational buildings and took about $20,000 worth of equipment."

The equipment that was stolen was everything they need to run a racetrack.

"Anything for the scoring for the race cars on the track, to the PA systems, to how we run our daily operations, computers, monitors, radios, printers, PA systems, it's all gone," she said.

All that's left are busted doors and broken windows.

"We're probably here every day, at least three or four times a day, so there's high traffic. For somebody to be so gutsy, to come in and just take whatever they want and to come prepared, that's terrifying," Noceti explained.

This couldn't have come at a worse time.

Thursday, July 3rd is their biggest event of the year: The Ron Strmiska Firecracker 90, where nearly 7,000 locals gather to watch plenty of racing and a massive fireworks show.

"It just makes us sad," she said. "You know, we give so much back to the community and to now have to shift our focus and our income, taking away from other areas to recoup our costs and to get our stuff, is just heartbreaking."

But despite this setback, the show must go on.

"How do you say to the community, we're safe, but come out to our event?" Noceti said. "It's like the greatest show on asphalt. We're the fastest track quarter mile out here, and honestly, the best fireworks show you'll ever see. It's a night full of food, fun, family, friends, racing, door to door action. You just come out and have a good time."

Noceti wants to emphasize that nothing like this has happened during their family-friendly events.

In the meantime, they're asking the community for support, whether that be attending Thursday's event or calling them with any information regarding this case.

They are offering anyone with information $10,000 as a reward.