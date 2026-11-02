Steve Hilton makes final campaign push in California governor's race

Republican Steve Hilton made a final push to reach California voters Monday, holding his final campaign stop in Huntington Beach as the governor's race entered its final hours.

Hilton has made recent stops in the Los Angeles area and in Sacramento. His Huntington Beach rally focused on affordability, the economy and his argument that California needs a change in leadership. He criticized Democrats' long-standing control of state government and called for a different approach to issues including housing and high gas prices.

Hilton acknowledged he faces a significant challenge heading into Election Day, but argued that voters frustrated with the state's direction could help him overcome the polling gap.

"I know the polls say that I've got no chance at winning this election, but these crowds tell a different story," Hilton said. "Everywhere we go, I have people coming up to me saying, 'I'm a lifelong Democrat, but this year I'm voting for you because we've got to have change in California.' "

California has not elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011. Hilton is also running with an endorsement from President Trump, whose administration has been a point of political division among California voters. Mr. Trump has formally endorsed Hilton in the governor's race.

Hilton addressed that divide directly, urging voters who oppose Trump to still consider supporting his campaign.

"I understand that millions of Californians don't like President Trump, to put it mildly," Hilton said. "They may not be Republicans, but it's OK. You don't have to change your party. You don't have to change your politics. Just vote for change in this election."

Despite the polling outlook, Hilton said he believes his campaign still has a chance.

"Twenty years since California elected a Republican. But we fought a very strong, positive campaign. Tremendous energy. I still think we can win this election," he said.

A recent poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found Democrat Xavier Becerra leading Hilton 61% to 34% among likely voters. Five percent were undecided.

Becerra, if elected, would become California's first Latino governor in more than 150 years.

Hilton said he plans to keep engaging with voters through the final day of his campaign before polls close Tuesday.