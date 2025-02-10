Watch CBS News
Tracy police officer arrested in Stockton after domestic-related call

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A man who works as a police officer in Tracy was arrested in Stockton after a domestic-related call, authorities say.

Stockton police say, just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to follow up on an incident in North Stockton. That's when 53-year-old Steve Flores was arrested.

Police say Flores was arrested on charges of terrorist threats, stalking, vandalism, and disorderly conduct. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

steve-flores-tracy-pd-arrest.jpg
Steve Flores' booking photo.  Stockton Police Department

Flores is an officer with the Tracy Police Department, with that office confirming that he was on administrative leave.

Tracy police also confirmed that their professional standards and training division is also investigating. 

