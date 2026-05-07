Statue of rodeo legend Cotton Rosser vandalized in Marysville, city says

Northern California law enforcement officials are investigating after a statue of Cotton Rosser, one of the most influential figures in professional rodeo history, was vandalized in the city of Marysville.

Marysville city officials said on Thursday that thin bridle elements were removed from the statue.

The City of Marysville said it has contacted the Rosser family and the statue's original artist to assess the damage and determine what repairs will be needed. Officials are also reviewing whether an insurance claim will be filed, depending on repair costs.

City of Marysville

The Marysville Police Department is asking anyone with information or surveillance footage tied to the vandalism of Rosser's statue to come forward.

City officials also say they are considering installing security cameras near the statue to help deter future vandalism involving public art and city property.

"This is extremely disappointing and frankly despicable," city officials said in a statement. "The statue is an important public art piece and serves as a tribute to a significant figure in our community and Western heritage."

City of Marysville

Rosser, who died in 2022 at age 93, was widely known as the "King of the Cowboys" and helped shape modern rodeo entertainment through his company, Flying U Rodeo, in Marysville.

Born in Long Beach, Rosser began as a competitive rodeo cowboy before a ranch accident ended his riding career. He later purchased Flying U Rodeo in 1956, building it into what is considered the oldest continuously operating rodeo livestock company in the United States.

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted Rosser in 1995, describing him as the "P.T. Barnum" of professional rodeo for his elaborate productions.

The Cotton Rosser bronze statue in Marysville's Washington Square was first unveiled in September 2024.