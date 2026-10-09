State Route 4 set for closure this weekend at Ebbetts Pass, Caltrans says

There will be a temporary closure of State Route 4 in Alpine County this weekend due to weather conditions, Caltrans says.

The closure will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and will be set at Lake Alpine for eastbound travelers and Raymond Meadows for westbound travelers.

Caltrans says crews will keep an eye on roadway conditions during the closure, with a reassessment expected next week.

Drivers can tune into the Caltrans Highway Advisory Radio at 530 AM, 1610 AM, and 1670 AM to get the latest updates on road conditions.