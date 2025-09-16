State-funded Nevada County program offers assistance for mobile home repairs

As California's Nevada County struggles with an affordable housing crisis, preserving the homes people already live in is becoming more important than ever.

Now, the Manufactured Housing Opportunity and Revitalization (MORE) Program, funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, is giving the county's mobile home owners a chance to apply for assistance to make much-needed repairs.

"The county has approximately $1.5 million to try and spend between now and, I believe, spring of 2027," said Tyler Barrington, director of housing and community services with Nevada County.

Eligibility requires owning and living in a mobile home within a park, with income at or below 80% of the area median income.

"It's really difficult to find programs that support folks that live in mobile home parks, and a lot of them are on fixed incomes and seniors. It just seemed like a really good way to help support our community," Barrington said.

The county says repairs are expected to start in the spring. The first qualifiers will have existing violations either by the park owner or the county.

"They're prioritized by guidelines that we worked with the state on," Barrington said.

George Williamson is 86 and battling cancer. He's one of the 1,800 mobile home owners in Nevada County and thinks the new program could be very impactful.

"Because there are a lot of people living on a stagnant income, which is being eroded by inflation," he said.

Applications are due by September 23, but the county says the timeline could be extended based on the number of eligible applicants received.