California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers

SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers.

"After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.

He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures.

"Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."

At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend.

"It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins.

Franks agrees and says the weather has played a factor.

"It's been a little heavier," Franks explained. "The second week when the weather cooled down a bit for us helped us also. That helped a lot too. I think the weather the first week, it would've been the same if the weather hadn't been 184 degrees outside."

California State Fair board chair Jess Durfee said the crowd numbers are good.

"Our numbers are good, the vendors are happy, we're happy, the fairgoers are happy, everything is working out very nicely," said Durfee. "The numbers look good, too, making this the safest mile in Sacramento."

And that the success of this year's fair was key to keeping the fair a top draw for the future.

"California is the most significant state in the nation, and for us to not put on a great show at the state fair would be really disappointing," Durfee explained. "But I think we delivered, we'll continue to deliver and it'll get bigger and better in the state of California."

Officials said only three arrests have been made during the state fair's run so far. Two involved domestic cases and one was for counterfeiting.



