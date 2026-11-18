Likely all animals inside the Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center in Hughson were killed in a fire on Wednesday evening, the facility's executive director said.

A Hughson Fire Department official told CBS News Sacramento that the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue. It was not immediately clear whether that involved downed power lines during Wednesday's storm or a separate issue.

The Modesto Fire Department said around 7 p.m. that it had a crew assisting Hughson Fire with the fully involved structure fire along Geer Road.

Donna Burt, the facility's executive director, said no people were inside the building at the time of the fire and noted that the roof of the building had collapsed. She said a neighbor to the facility notified her when flames were spotted on the building's roof.

Burt said firefighters called the building "a total loss" and said that all animals that were inside the facility were likely dead. She noted there are some animals in outdoor cages that should be safe.

The facility cares for injured and orphaned wildlife until they are ready to be released back out into their natural environments, Burt said. She added that many of them were resident animals who had spent years at the facility.

"So far this year, we have taken in just short of 2,600 animals," Burt said.