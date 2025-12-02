Stanislaus County supervisor speaks out as he lives in fear over alleged threats

Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit is speaking out about living in fear for his family's safety.

It comes after the arrest of a local comedian, who deputies say threatened Condit's life on the phone and then showed up at Condit's office.

Anthony Krayenhagen is now under arrest, and Condit has a criminal protective order filed against him.

Condit said the situation has changed how he lives his life.

"It's impacted me in a negative way, to where now I have to constantly look over my shoulder, and watch my back," Condit said. "My wife is terrified to be alone, now at the house with our children. And the thought is in the back of my mind constantly now, that there could be someone in the crowd. Or there could be someone who shows up at a public meeting to try to do me harm."

Condit's fear follows Krayenhagen's arrest for allegedly calling the supervisor and telling him he is "green lit" and "it's on sight when I see you."

Courtney documents say "green lit" is slang for a "go-ahead given to execute a hit on a subject."

Condit said after the threat, Krayenhagen also showed up at his office when Condit was not there.

"If you look at the extraordinary times we're living in, there is constant violence, shootings, tragedies that occur on a daily basis now," Condit said. "We saw what just happened in Stockton. That is abhorrent; that is just terrible violence. We had the shooting on Black Friday in San Jose. We had the National Guardsmen that were shot, we had Charlie Kirk, that was assassinated a couple months ago. The violence has to stop."

Condit said Krayenhagen's threats came two months after a stand-up performance at Modesto's 'Che Root Cigar Lounge' when the comedian was frustrated that a group Condit was with was interrupting his performance.

That led to arguments on the internet that Condit said he was not part of, and then Krayenhagen called him to pull down a post that Condit says he had not made.

"And when I informed him that I have no association with that organization. I have no authority, I have no power to get a social media post removed, that's what set him off," Condit said.



Now, the war of words, escalating into a criminal investigation, and a county supervisor's safety concerns.

"And the violent rhetoric and the condoning of violent rhetoric needs to stop," Condit said.

Krayenhagen's attorney said they are taking the charges seriously and would not have a further comment at this time.