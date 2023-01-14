Stanislaus County Sheriff's searching for missing 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's and dementia
STANISLAUS COUNTY — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office needs your help searching for an 84-year-old man living with Alzheimer's and dementia.
The Sheriff's Office says that 84-year-old Virgil Thompson was last seen in on the 5100 block of South Avenue in Empire around 8 a.m.
Thompson was wearing a white shirt with light blue pinstripes, a blue undershirt, grey jeans, and no shoes.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about his whereabouts call 911.
