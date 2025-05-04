Stanislaus County Sheriff's employee, one other person found dead in Hughson home

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office employee and another person were found dead in a Hughson home Sunday morning, Modesto Police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a child called 911 and said their parents were dead, police said.

Officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Fontana Ranch Road, which is about 9 miles southeast of Modesto, and evacuated two children from the home.

Inside, they found a man and a woman who were both deceased, one of whom was a sheriff's employee.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Modesto Police and the DA's office will be handling the investigation.

Police have not said a cause of death for the two people.