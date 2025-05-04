Watch CBS News
Stanislaus County Sheriff's employee, one other person found dead in Hughson home

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office employee and another person were found dead in a Hughson home Sunday morning, Modesto Police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a child called 911 and said their parents were dead, police said.

Officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Fontana Ranch Road, which is about 9 miles southeast of Modesto, and evacuated two children from the home.

Inside, they found a man and a woman who were both deceased, one of whom was a sheriff's employee.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Modesto Police and the DA's office will be handling the investigation.

Police have not said a cause of death for the two people. 

