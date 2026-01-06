Stanislaus County sells former Salvation Army building for $1.5 million

Stanislaus County supervisors approved the sale of the former Salvation Army property in downtown Modesto on Tuesday, a move officials say could support future affordable housing near the Seventh Street Village project.

The Board of Supervisors agreed to sell the vacant property at 625 I St. for $1.5 million to Visionary Home Builders of California, a nonprofit developer already working with the City of Modesto on the first phase of Seventh Street Village.

According to county staff reports, the county purchased the property in 2019 but later determined it was not feasible to develop. The site has remained vacant for years, costing the county money for security, utilities and maintenance.

County officials stressed that the sale does not approve any new housing. Instead, it transfers ownership of the land, allowing the developer to pursue a possible future project.

Visionary is currently developing the first phase of Seventh Street Village at Seventh and J streets. The project includes 79 affordable housing units in a mixed-use building and is expected to begin construction in the coming weeks.

County leaders say selling the property allows the county to recover its investment and reduce ongoing costs, while keeping the door open for potential housing development in the area.