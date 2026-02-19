5 people seriously injured in head-on collision near Oakdale, officials say

Five people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in California's Central Valley, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said officers received the call at 2:56 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 108 and Kennedy Road, just northeast of the cities of Modesto and Oakdale in Stanislaus County.

A black Subaru Legacy and a white Tesla collided head-on and came to rest off the roadway, investigators said.

Among the five people injured were four occupants of the white Tesla and a 47-year-old woman driving the Subaru. The Subaru driver was being flown to a hospital for treatment.

As of 4 p.m., the CHP said the scene remained active and traffic control measures were in place. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.