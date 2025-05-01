2 drivers die in head-on crash on Highway 132 west of Modesto

MODESTO – Two drivers died after they crashed head-on on Highway 132 west of Modesto early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to Highway 132 and Hart Road around 3 a.m. and found two vehicles with major damage. Authorities said a white sedan was found on the north shoulder and a black sedan was found along the south shoulder.

The CHP said it appears the driver of the white vehicle was heading west on Highway 132 while the driver of the black sedan was traveling east.

The driver of the white sedan then crossed into the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons, where the CHP said a head-on crash occurred.

Both drivers died at the scene, the CHP said. Their identifications have not been released.

It's unknown if DUI played a role in the crash, authorities said.