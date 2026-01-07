Watch CBS News
Stanislaus County deputy involved in crash at Oakdale intersection

A child was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputy in Oakdale on Tuesday.

Oakdale police say the deputy was heading northbound on North Yosemite Avenue when they crashed into a car that was turning from the southbound lane onto East E Street.

stan-co-deputy-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Oakdale Police Department

Two people were in the other vehicle, a man and a child. Police noted that the child was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

No other updates on the child's condition have been given at this time. 

The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police say.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation by Oakdale police. 

