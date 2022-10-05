Watch CBS News
Stanislaus County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE – A deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Deputy Chad Lewis was arrested in Placer County, the sheriff's office says.

Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse says Lewis was placed on leave immediately after the department learned of the arrest.

Dirkse says the Roseville Police Department is handling the investigation.

Further, the sheriff's office says they also know of an active lawsuit where Lewis has been named as a defendant.

Lewis remains on paid administrative leave, pending the internal investigation. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 3:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

