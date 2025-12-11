Watch CBS News
1 dead in Stanislaus County crash involving several vehicles

By
Cecilio Padilla
An investigation is underway after a deadly crash near Modesto early Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. near Dusty Lane and Albers Road in rural Stanislaus County.

First responders found that two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash.

One of the people who were pinned was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say. The other person was extricated and taken to the hospital.

A third vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash was found south of the crash scene, but no injuries were reported.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation. 

