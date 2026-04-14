Construction site collapse in Stanislaus County leaves 1 hospitalized, officials say

At least one person was hospitalized after a construction site collapse in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, officials said.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. at the Canyon Tunnel Project site, located northeast of Knights Ferry near Sonora and Schell roads, the South San Joaquin Irrigation District said.

Earlier, Modesto Fire officials said two people were believed to be trapped at the remote site. An updated statement from the irrigation district says one individual has since been transported for medical care. Their condition has not been released.

The site is on private property, a spokesperson confirmed.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District crews responded along with Cal Fire, and officials from the Stanislaus and Calaveras sheriff's offices also assisted.

The Canyon Tunnel Project is a joint effort between the Oakdale Irrigation District and the South San Joaquin Irrigation District. In a Spring 2026 update on the project posted to the South San Joaquin Irrigation District's YouTube channel just hours before the collapse, footage shows some of the tunneling work being done inside.

At this time, it is unclear what may have caused the collapse at the site.

Officials say the situation remains evolving and additional updates will be provided as they become available.