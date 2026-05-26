Stanislaus County considers garbage rate hike after incinerator closure reshapes waste system

Some Stanislaus County residents could soon pay more for garbage service as the county adjusts to life after the closure of its garbage incinerator.

County leaders say the issue reflects a larger waste management shift now that burning trash is no longer part of the system.

The county is proposing a roughly 2.5% rate increase for garbage service in some unincorporated communities. For many residents, that would amount to about $1 to $2 more per month.

The proposal comes after the Covanta facility, later known as Reworld, shut down in late 2024. The plant had handled roughly half of the county's trash. Now, that waste is going directly to Fink Road Landfill. County officials say that transition has significantly increased pressure on the landfill system, which must now absorb the county's full waste stream.

County officials say the landfill's projected lifespan has dropped. Previous estimates put it between 2045 and 2052. The current estimate is closer to 2038 to 2042.

Officials say millions in settlement and resource recovery money are helping keep the proposed increase relatively low for now. But it is unclear what could happen to rates once that money runs out.

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the proposal at a public hearing on June 23. If approved, the increase would apply to certain unincorporated communities and would mark one of the first rate adjustments since the closure of the county's incineration facility.