Stanislaus County restaurateurs open cafe inside nonprofit medical facility in Modesto

MODESTO — Stanislaus County restaurateurs have partnered with the nonprofit Community Hospice and Health Services to open a cafe in a vacant space inside the Modesto facility.

Kristin Mostowski with CHHS said the nonprofit closed its deli after the pandemic.

"We have such a great space here that we wanted to look for a community partner that was well recognized to help open up a great offering for our community members as well as our staff," she said. "They'll provide a great opportunity for them to get a great meal here on our campus."

Chef and restaurant owner Jamie Alderete and his wife opened Cafe Verona inside the space formerly filled by the deli. The couple also owns Verona Cucina Italiana in McHenry Village and Verona18 in Copperopolis.

Alderete has owned his restaurants for over 25 years but said this location is meant to provide healthier fresh options.

"They go to the fast food restaurants and pick up a hamburger and stuff. We do have a hamburger here too, but it's fresh," Alderete said.

Cafe Verona is also open to the public. They are located at 4368 Spyres Way in Modesto. Alderete said he also plans to use the space to host large gatherings outside of their normal hours.

"We're open and we're gonna get people here to support us. We also have this facility to host large groups, like banquets," he said.