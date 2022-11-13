Watch CBS News
Standoff unfolding in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO - Police have evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. 

There is heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. Sacramento police tell CBS13 that a warrant was being served on a suspect at the location. The suspect has been inside the residence since early Saturday evening and not cooperating with police orders to surrender.

An armored police vehicle is at the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.

No further information has been released. 

This is a developing story.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 7:28 PM

