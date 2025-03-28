Watch CBS News
Local News

Sports car crashes into south Sacramento home, no injuries

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash sends car into Sacramento home
Crash sends car into Sacramento home 00:21

SACRAMENTO – No one was injured after a sports car crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday evening. 

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to Mandy Drive between Shining Star Drive and Meadowgate Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a crash.

What crews said they found was a 1970s sports car crashed into a house.

Due to the damage from the crash, crews said the house could not be occupied and would need to be inspected.

It's unknown what led to the driver crashing into the home.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.