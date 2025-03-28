Sports car crashes into south Sacramento home, no injuries

SACRAMENTO – No one was injured after a sports car crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to Mandy Drive between Shining Star Drive and Meadowgate Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a crash.

What crews said they found was a 1970s sports car crashed into a house.

Due to the damage from the crash, crews said the house could not be occupied and would need to be inspected.

It's unknown what led to the driver crashing into the home.