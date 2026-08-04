Spokane wildfire smoke drifts into Northern California amid triple-digit heat wave

Wildfire smoke drifting into Northern California on Tuesday is coming largely from fires burning in Washington and Oregon, while a local wildfire is adding haze closer to the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills.

Smoke and haze that began moving into the region late Monday will continue spreading throughout the day.

Much of the widespread smoke is coming from the Spokane Complex, a merger of three fires burning in Washington, along with other wildfires across Washington and Oregon.

That smoke is expected to stretch south across Northern California, including the Coast Range and coastline. San Francisco could also see increasing smoke and haze as the day continues.

Smoke from the wildfires in Washington and Oregon is drifting into Northern California.

Smoke from the Gann Fire in Calaveras County could affect communities around the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills.

A light north wind developing Tuesday afternoon may carry some of that smoke into Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Tuolumne counties, where air quality could worsen.

Winds are expected to shift from the west around 5 or 6 p.m., pushing the smoke farther east toward Bear Valley, Arnold and Sonora through Tuesday night.

Higher humidity and lighter winds Tuesday morning provided more favorable conditions for crews battling the Gann Fire. However, rising temperatures, stronger winds and lower humidity later in the day could make firefighting more difficult.

When will Northern California's heat wave end?

The smoke comes as another day of triple-digit heat settles over parts of Northern California.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 101 degrees in Sacramento and 102 degrees in Stockton and Modesto. Lincoln, Marysville and parts of the northern Sacramento Valley could also reach triple digits, while foothill communities including Auburn and Grass Valley remain in the upper 90s.

A returning Delta breeze should bring slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, though the relief will be limited. Triple-digit heat is expected to return Friday and Saturday before a larger weather pattern change arrives next week.