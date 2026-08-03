Gann Fire forces evacuations near New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County

Crews were battling a fast-spreading vegetation fire that has forced evacuations near New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County on Monday night.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (Cal Fire) said a fire was burning in the area of Hogan Dam and Gann roads, on the southeastern side of the lake.

Cal Fire's incident page for what has been dubbed the Gann Fire shows the fire has burned around 310 acres at a "dangerous rate of spread through grass and brush." No containment has been reported.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire said crews responded to assist with the fire fight.

There have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Mandatory evacuations ordered east of Hogan Lake

Calaveras County officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for multiple zones on the east side of New Hogan Lake. Those zones are CCU-109, 110, 130 and 147, which stretch from the west side of San Andreas up north from the fire, as far east as the Calaveras County Airport and as far south as Salt Spring Valley Reservoir.

View a live evacuation map for the Gann Fire here.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.