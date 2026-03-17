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Spilled load of rice closes Woodland freeway off-ramp

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Crews are working to clean up after a load of rice was spilled all over an off-ramp in Woodland early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Highway 113, California Highway Patrol says. 

Rice was spilled all over the roadway, prompting the closure of the off-ramp for the time being as crews clean up the mess.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Yolo County and California's Central Valley are significant producers of rice

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