Spilled load of rice closes Woodland freeway off-ramp

Crews are working to clean up after a load of rice was spilled all over an off-ramp in Woodland early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Highway 113, California Highway Patrol says.

Rice was spilled all over the roadway, prompting the closure of the off-ramp for the time being as crews clean up the mess.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Yolo County and California's Central Valley are significant producers of rice.