Person found dead after fire at shop building near Tracy, firefighters say

Cecilio Padilla
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead after crews put out a fire at a shop building near Tracy.

Firefighters with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the scene along Tracy Boulevard, just south of Linne Road, early Monday morning and found flames shooting from the structure.

More than a dozen personnel were called to the scene and the flames were under control in about a half hour.

Scene of the fire.  South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

However, after knocking down the flames, fire officials say crews found a person dead inside the shop.

No other details about the person have been released at this time.

Exactly what started the fire also remains under investigation. 

