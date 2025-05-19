Watch CBS News
Local News

Shoe sale gone wrong led to south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway in south Sacramento after an apparent shoe sale went sour and turned violent Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to East Parkway, near Florin Road, to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

At the scene, deputies found two boys had been shot.

Deputies believe the boys shot each other when the shoe deal they were trying to work out went bad.

Both of the boys have been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, deputies say.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.