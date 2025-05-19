Shoe sale gone wrong led to south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway in south Sacramento after an apparent shoe sale went sour and turned violent Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to East Parkway, near Florin Road, to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Shooting in South Sacramento on the 7100 block of East Parkway. Two juvenile males are believed to have shot each other in a sale/transaction over shoes, gone bad. Both have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Central Division Patrol Deputies and… pic.twitter.com/etS2z83fJW — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 19, 2025

At the scene, deputies found two boys had been shot.

Deputies believe the boys shot each other when the shoe deal they were trying to work out went bad.

Both of the boys have been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, deputies say.