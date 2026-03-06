Pedestrian dies after hit by train in south Sacramento, several roads impacted

A person died after they were hit by a train in south Sacramento Friday afternoon, impacting several roads, officials said.

Union Pacific said a person trespassing on the railroad tracks along Tiogawoods Drive was struck by the train around 3 p.m., which was not at a crossing.

Union Pacific is investigating the deadly incident and said no train crew members were injured.

The California Highway Patrol said the intersections impacted are Gerber Road and French Road, Gerber Road and Reese Road and Florin Road and Frasinetti Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

The person's identification has not been released.