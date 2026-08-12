South Sacramento industrial park fire involving lithium batteries prompts hazmat response

Roads were back open Wednesday morning after a fire involving lithium batteries prompted a hazardous materials response at an industrial park in south Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. Tuesday to 47th Avenue near Franklin Boulevard over reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a semi-truck trailer loaded with toy batteries on fire next to a building.

Officials said the burning lithium batteries were producing toxic smoke, prompting crews to declare a hazardous materials incident.

The fire did not spread to the nearby building, and crews were able to clear the hazard.

"Any time we have fire and lithium batteries, it's a dangerous combo for firefighters," Sacramento Fire spokesperson Justin Sylvia said. "So we put all of our members on air [and] made sure they kept a safe distance away from that toxic smoke."

Investigators have not determined what started the fire.