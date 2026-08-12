South Lake Tahoe teen arrested after unprovoked stabbing outside grocery store, police say

A teenage boy was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old South Lake Tahoe man, is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Detectives said the suspect and victim have never met and the stabbing was unprovoked.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Whole Foods on Lake Tahoe Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. They found the victim being helped by bystanders.

The suspect, a 15-year-old South Lake Tahoe boy, fled the scene but was later detained and arrested by South Lake Tahoe police.

The case remains under investigation. The suspect is being held without bail in the El Dorado County Juvenile Treatment Center.