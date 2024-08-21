South Lake Tahoe police presence increased for Lake2o event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – If you are headed to South Lake Tahoe over the next several days, you may notice an extra police presence from several different agencies.

This is because of a car show-like event happening from Aug. 21-25 called Lake2o.

Lake2o has taken place in South Lake Tahoe since 2020.

"Over the years, we just get an influx of modified cars with loud exhausts and generally that can be disturbing to the community," Lt. Scott Crivelli with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said.

California Highway Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff's Department, El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, Nevada State Police and the U.S Forest Service Law Enforcement Branch will all be assisting.

"Illegal modification of cars, illegal street racing, speeding, modified exhaust. Those things can sometimes go hand in hand with car shows," Crivelli said.

"There will be zero tolerance for disruptive or disrespectful behavior. This includes, but is not limited to revving, burnouts, drifting, littering, racing, etc," Lake2o said in a statement on Instagram.

Crivelli said police have a working relationship with Lake2o and they all try their best to be on the same page.

"We're able to have that relationship to where if there is someone causing a problem, that person is going to be addressed and enforced properly," Crivelli said.

They ask if you do hear or experience a disturbance to contact the police.