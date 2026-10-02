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South Lake Tahoe area rattled by magnitude 3.7 earthquake

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck near South Lake Tahoe early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to USGS data, the quake hit around 3 a.m. about 6 miles west-southwest of South Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County. It was centered at a depth of about 4.3 miles.

The earthquake was initially recorded at magnitude 3.7, but that number could be revised as seismologists review additional data.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

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