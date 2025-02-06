Sonora speech therapist accused of assaulting young student with autism during session

SONORA — A speech therapist at a Sonora school is accused of assaulting a young child with autism during a therapy session in January, authorities said Thursday.

Mary McGrew, 50, was booked into the county jail for misdemeanor charges of child abuse and battery, the Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office said.

The Sonora Police Department said the incident involving a 7-year-old child happened at Sonora Elementary School on January 23 but they weren't notified until February 3. At that time, Sonora police said the child had no physical injuries.

Over the next couple of days, an investigation was performed into McGrew and police said an arrest warrant was granted on Thursday.

"The District takes these allegations very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement and The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office in their investigations," the Sonora Elementary School District said in a statement. "We remain committed to student safety; for student safety is of the utmost importance."

Sonora police said the investigation remains open and anyone who may have any relevant information should contact the department.