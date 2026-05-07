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Man found dead in Sonora home during fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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An investigation is underway in Tuolumne County after a man was found dead by firefighters in a home engulfed by flames.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies, paramedics and firefighters responded to the Sonora area home along Lower Hillview Drive a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders were told that people might still be inside the home.

sonora-deadly-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire investigation in Sonora. Tuolumne County Fire Department

Cal Fire crews searched the home and found a man dead inside, the sheriff's office says. The man has been identified as 38-year-old David Jacklich.

Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated. 

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