Man found dead in Sonora home during fire

An investigation is underway in Tuolumne County after a man was found dead by firefighters in a home engulfed by flames.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies, paramedics and firefighters responded to the Sonora area home along Lower Hillview Drive a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders were told that people might still be inside the home.

Scene of the fire investigation in Sonora. Tuolumne County Fire Department

Cal Fire crews searched the home and found a man dead inside, the sheriff's office says. The man has been identified as 38-year-old David Jacklich.

Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated.