Man found dead in Sonora home during fire
An investigation is underway in Tuolumne County after a man was found dead by firefighters in a home engulfed by flames.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies, paramedics and firefighters responded to the Sonora area home along Lower Hillview Drive a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
First responders were told that people might still be inside the home.
Cal Fire crews searched the home and found a man dead inside, the sheriff's office says. The man has been identified as 38-year-old David Jacklich.
Exactly what started the fire is still being investigated.